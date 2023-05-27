Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 13,110 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,035 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,300,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,683,182. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

