Motco Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Motco trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,454.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

