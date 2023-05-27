Motco Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Motco lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.