Motco Has $82,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Motco trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $207.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.81 and a 200-day moving average of $220.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

