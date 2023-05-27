Motco Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Motco lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 306.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Williams Companies Profile



The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

