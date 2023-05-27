Motco Sells 114 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Motco reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Tesla were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 186.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,282,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,554,000 after buying an additional 7,348,037 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $193.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.89. The stock has a market cap of $612.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

