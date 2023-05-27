Motco Sells 325 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Motco reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $309.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.45.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

