Motco Takes Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Motco acquired a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1,593.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 137,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 129,410 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sanmina by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 355,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

SANM stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.16. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $38.36 and a 52-week high of $69.28.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

