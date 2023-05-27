MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Holdings Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.79% of MSA Safety worth $44,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,490,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,660,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 698,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 113,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Stock Up 2.0 %

MSA Safety stock opened at $141.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $147.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.82.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is -1,105.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

