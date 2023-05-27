Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.60.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.83. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,170,000 after purchasing an additional 121,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 35.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

