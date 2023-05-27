Nano Price Reaches $0.71 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $94.96 million and $491,023.80 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,741.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00327919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.17 or 0.00565347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00067286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.34 or 0.00423873 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

