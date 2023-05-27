Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Up 850.6% in May

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 850.6% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Nanobiotix Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NBTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,921. Nanobiotix has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.
About Nanobiotix
