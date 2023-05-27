Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Up 850.6% in May

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 850.6% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nanobiotix Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,921. Nanobiotix has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

