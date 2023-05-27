National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
National Research has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
National Research Stock Performance
Shares of NRC opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.51. National Research has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $47.60.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 675.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of National Research by 150.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.
