Navient Co. (NAVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Navient has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navient to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Navient Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. Navient has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Navient by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Navient by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

