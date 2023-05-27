NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after acquiring an additional 205,103 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 594,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

S&P Global stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.78. 1,054,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.55. The company has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

