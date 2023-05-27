NBT Bank N A NY Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,200,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $559,637,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE BDX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,097. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.