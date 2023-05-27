NBT Bank N A NY Invests $1.19 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,822,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $692,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,762 shares of company stock worth $8,749,860 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of META stock traded up $9.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.04. 25,768,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,583,338. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $262.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $671.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

