NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.37. 2,691,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,900. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $354.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

