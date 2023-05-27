NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,048 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,750,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,244. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.