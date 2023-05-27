NBT Bank N A NY Sells 328 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,983. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.80. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

