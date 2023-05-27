NEAR Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28.42 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $28.42 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00005991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00054084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00039243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001034 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 909,532,222 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 909,532,222 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.59997652 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $42,863,557.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

