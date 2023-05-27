NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.44 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $43.25 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00005933 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00053961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00039570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 909,532,222 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 909,142,869 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.54845032 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $50,166,634.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.