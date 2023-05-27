Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ICPT. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.27.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ICPT opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $427.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.