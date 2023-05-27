Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $347.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $378.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix has a 12-month low of $164.28 and a 12-month high of $383.76. The company has a market cap of $168.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.