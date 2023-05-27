NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.69. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

