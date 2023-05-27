NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NeuroMetrix stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.29.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NeuroMetrix in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

