NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Shares of NeuroMetrix stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.29.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
