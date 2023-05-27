Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as low as C$0.26. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 363,251 shares traded.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.86, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$166.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.73.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevada Copper Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

