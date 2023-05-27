New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,759,301 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $104,851,000 after buying an additional 369,434 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 836,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,433 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.4 %

FCX opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

