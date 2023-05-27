New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $225.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.