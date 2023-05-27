New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 629,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 125,819 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.4 %

JCI opened at $61.88 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

