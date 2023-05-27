New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 201,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,130,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 522,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after buying an additional 24,547 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB opened at $28.75 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

