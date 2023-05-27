New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $8.91 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.48.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

