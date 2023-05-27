New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $444.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.18. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

