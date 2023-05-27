New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

