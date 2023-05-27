New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,881 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 582,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after acquiring an additional 158,496 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in MetLife by 6.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,004,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,211,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,494 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

