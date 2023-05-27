New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 492 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,913,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Republic Services by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 492,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,534,000 after acquiring an additional 284,357 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG opened at $141.08 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.12.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

