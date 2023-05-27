New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 516 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after buying an additional 354,202 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60,404 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $264.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $294.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.33 and a 200-day moving average of $254.73.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

