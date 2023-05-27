New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 854 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP grew its holdings in Lennar by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Lennar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.57.

Insider Activity at Lennar

Lennar Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $107.45 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day moving average is $99.24. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.