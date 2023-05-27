NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Tops $731,036.55

NFT (NFT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $731,036.55 and $179.91 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01983096 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

