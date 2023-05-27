Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Nihon Kohden Price Performance

NHNKY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. 2,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of -0.14. Nihon Kohden has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

About Nihon Kohden

(Get Rating)

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading

