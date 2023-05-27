NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Buys $16,373.75 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 13,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,373.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,727,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,407.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NN alerts:

On Friday, May 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 52,807 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,278.93.

On Friday, May 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 42,825 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,538.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 1,200 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 200 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 74,674 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $78,407.70.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 114,160 shares of NN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $121,009.60.

NN Stock Performance

NNBR stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.15 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Trading of NN

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth $526,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NN by 15.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in NN by 1.1% in the first quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 5,549,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 61,837 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NN by 130.1% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 490,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 277,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NN by 128.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.