Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $92.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

NHYDY has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nordea Equity Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken began coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4272 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.11. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

