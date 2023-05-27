Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.
Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.
Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ NRIM traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.07. 29,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,910. The stock has a market cap of $215.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $56.77.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
