Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

StockNews.com lowered shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVAX. TD Cowen cut Novavax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut Novavax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Novavax Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NVAX opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $622.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 29.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 239.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 50,708 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.