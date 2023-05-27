Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVAX. TD Cowen cut Novavax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut Novavax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Novavax Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NVAX opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $622.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 29.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 239.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 50,708 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

