NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NovelStem International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NSTM remained flat at $0.20 on Friday. NovelStem International has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.
NovelStem International Company Profile
