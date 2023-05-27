NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:NSTM remained flat at $0.20 on Friday. NovelStem International has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018.

