NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NTT DATA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NTT DATA Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:NTDTY opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. NTT DATA has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.14.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

