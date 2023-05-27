NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $420.00 at Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.73.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.16 and its 200-day moving average is $220.00. The company has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $394.80.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,084 shares of company stock worth $14,516,510. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $135,351,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

