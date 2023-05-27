NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $490.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $290.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.73.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.00. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $394.80.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,510 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,061 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.