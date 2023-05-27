NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Cut by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $181.18 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

