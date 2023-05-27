NYM 24-Hour Volume Reaches $704,315.65 (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, NYM has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. NYM has a total market capitalization of $61.33 million and approximately $704,315.65 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NYM

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 447,835,102.582388 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.19173211 USD and is up 19.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,712,579.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

